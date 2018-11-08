



Winter is coming, and so are some new Game of Thrones-style kicks from Adidas. HBO and Adidas have partnered up on a line of Ultra Boost shoes that are inspired by the hit series, which will air its eighth and final season in 2019. Now, you can get a look at the Game of Thrones Adidas Ultra Boost line.

The new line of shoes was announced earlier in 2018, but now some official photos have been released of one of the colorways, this one inspired by House Targaryen. There are going to be multiple colorways in this set of shoes, including ones inspired by House Lannister, House Stark, the White Walkers, and the Night’s Watch.

The Game of Thrones collection doesn’t yet have an official release date, but it’s likely they will come out in 2019 ahead of the premiere of the final season.

For now, just the House Targaryen sneakers have official photos. Sneaker fan @solebyjc got a sneak peek look at some of the White Walker-inspired sneakers and an alternate Targaryen colorway, which you can see over at their Instagram page.

Here’s a look at what the House Targaryen fire and dragon-inspired shoes will look like: