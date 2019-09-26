Here’s How to Get Samuel L. Jackson’s Voice on Your Amazon Alexa

Want Samuel L. Jackson in your living room? You can make it happen. Well… you can get Samuel L. Jackson’s voice in your living room, and that’s as close as you’ll presumably ever get. It’s all made possible with Amazon Alexa’s newest “voice pack.”

The company announced this week at its Amazon Devices event that the actor’s iconic voice will be available across its voice-activated products later this year.

Better yet, you’ll have free reign of Jackson’s colorful vernacular. That includes expletives, if you want. (After all, what memorable Samuel L. Jackson movie quote doesn’t have an f-bomb?) A clean version is available, too; both versions will start at $0.99, according to Variety.

Jackson’s voice will be used on Alexa via Amazon’s Neural Text-to-Speech technology, which can make the voices on Alexa sound more realistic. To use the voice pack, users simply have to say: “Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson,” then pick the explicit or clean language option. From here on out, Jackson’s voice will be the one answering your questions and following commands.

Amazon plans on adding other celebrities to the feature in the future. It also announced a new multilingual mode will be available, as well as a new ability for users to auto-delete their spoken commands.