



Decades after he wore it during the filming of Apocalypse Now, Oscar-winning actor Marlon Brando’s Rolex watch has sold for nearly $2 million.

The watch was put up for auction as part of Phillips’ Game Changers collection by Brando’s daughter Petra Brando Fischer, with the proceeds going to the Brando Fischer Foundation, which helps children in poverty. Brando’s Rolex GMT-Master sold for $1.95 million by an anonymous bidder after bidding went on for nearly three hours, according to Fortune.com.

Brando’s watch has some unique features, mainly because of Brando himself: The watch doesn’t have the usual 24-hour bezel that the timepiece comes with, as Brando reportedly took it off the watch during the filming of Apocalypse Now. Along with the missing bezel, the watch also includes Brando’s name inscribed on the back of it.

Here’s a look at Brando’s watch:

The watch had been in Brando’s possession until 1995 when he gifted it to his daughter. Until the auction, watch collectors had thought the timepiece was lost.

“This Rolex GMT-Master is the holy grail of watches owned by Marlon Brando,” said Paul Boutros, Phillips’ Head of Watches, Americas, before the auction happened. “And one of the greatest ‘long lost’ watches to finally surface after years of speculation.”

The famous watch actually almost didn’t make it into the film: Brando was originally told to remove the watch before shooting began, but as he did plenty of times later in his career, Brando stuck to his personal preference: “If they’re looking at my watch, then I’m not doing my job as an actor,” Brando said at the time, according to Phillips’ press release on the auction.

Here’s a look at Brando wearing the watch in the film:

