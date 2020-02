Billabong’s “Furnace Comp” Wetsuit

At Camp Shred, you’ll get the chance to check out the latest and greatest in wetsuit technology, like Billabong’s new graphene material. Billabong started using graphene-wrapped yarns (that trap and retain heat more efficiently than traditional hollow fibres) in their “Furnace Comp” wetsuits, which have resulted in one warm and flexible suit.

