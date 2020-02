Billabong’s “Furnace Ultra” 3mm Boot

Southern California water temps in February are still less-than-balmy, which makes Camp Shred a perfect opportunity to test out wetsuit accessories as well. Billabong’s “Furnace Ultra Boot” is also lined with Graphene (a Nobel-prize-winning wonder material) for maximum warmth for those extra-cold winter mornings.

