Here’s Some of the Gear You Can Test Next Week at the World’s Largest Surfboard Demo (for Free)

Photo: Courtesy of Channel Islands

Channel Islands’ “CI Mid”

Channel Islands’ new mid-length offering is sure to be a big hit among those interested in a more elongated shape. According to the CI site, the CI Mid was inspired by the clean, longer-railed lines drawn by traditional eggs and single-fins, but is updated with the crispness, sensitivity and freedom made possible by modern features synonymous with Merrick design principles. It boasts a moderate midlength template with low entry rocker and foam forward for ease of paddle and effortless trim speed, and also features a double-barrel concave, a graduated rocker, and hard, slightly tucked rails through and off the tail.

