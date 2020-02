Channel Islands’ “FishBeard”

Also new to the Channel Islands 2020 quiver (and ready for you to test-drive), is the “FishBeard”. Just by the look of it, you can see that the “FishBeard” is business in the front and all party in the back. According to the CI site, this is a user-friendly board with drive, speed and flow—which is everything you’d ever want from a modern fish.

