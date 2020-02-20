Dragon X Rob Machado Resin Collection Sunglasses

Beginning in Fall of 2019, Dragon introduced the resin sunglass collection designed in collaboration with longtime Dragon athlete and surf legend Rob Machado. Dragon utilized a special hand-painted technique under a crystal-clear overlay to emulate Machado’s resin design. All of the frames in The Rob Machado Resin Collection are produced using Dragon’s new eco-friendly, plant-based resin material and feature the brand’s proprietary, color optimized Lumalens® sun technology.

