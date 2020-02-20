INT’s “The Bird”

“The Bird” is pure fun and it might just become your go-to board as it has for all of the employees at the INT factory. “The Bird” has low entry rocker, a quad fin setup, the classic INT round nose and a shallow swallow-tail. The flat rocker, round nose and quad setup give this board effortless speed and paddling power and its Futures fin boxes allow this board to perform to its fullest potential with the right set of fins. You’ll be able to test out “The Bird” in any of the following sizes: 5’3 “, 5’10 “, and 6’6”

