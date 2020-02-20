JS Industries’ “Raging Bull”

JS Industries will be featuring their “Raging Bull” model – an incredibly forgiving, versatile, go-to board for better days at home and or for when you’re going on a strike mission. It has all of the elements Occy wanted in a board that would make performance surfing easy. It’s user-friendly but has the ability to handle heavier conditions and powerful surfers. A fuller nose with the wide point and extra thickness pushed forward–combined with a flatter entry rocker–results in a board that paddles fast and can get you into waves early, while holding all its extra speed on the face of the wave.

