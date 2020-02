Rip Curl’s “Flashbomb Heatseeker”

Camp Shred attendees will get the chance to experience what the warmest and most flexible wetsuits on the market feel like and how well they perform. Be sure to check out Rip Curl’s newest line of neoprene, the “Flashbomb Heatseeker”.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!