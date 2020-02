Sector 9’s “Lava Roundhouse”

Between sessions out in the lineup, you can also do some on-land test-driving. Sector 9’s new “Lava Roundhouse” was designed by the godfather of Sector 9, Dennis Telfer. The new shape features Gullwing Sidewinders, some amazing art by Tom Kualii and will make you feel like you’re surfing the streets.

