Surf Tech’s Gerry Lopez “Squirty”

One of the many boards Surf Tech will have on hand is the all-new Gerry Lopez model called the “Squirty”. Made in Surf Tech’s Fusion Poly technology, the “Squirty” is a very balanced board that can excel in almost every condition. Its ability to easily catch waves along with its fast/loose feel make this board an instant favorite for surfers of all skill levels. It can carry speed through flat sections and provide that spark and pop that every surfer is looking for through their turns. Given the softer waves in Cardiff, the “Squirty” should be a favorite. Surf Tech will also be featuring models from Walden, Stewart, Sharpeye, Takayama, Channel Islands and many more brands.

