Gear

Here’s Some of the Gear You Can Test Next Week at the World’s Largest Surfboard Demo (for Free)

camp shred
13
Photo: Courtesy of Tomo/SURFER Magazine 1 / 13

Tomo Surfboards’ “El Tomo”

Among a quiver of other models, Tomo Surfboards will be featuring the aeronautical-inspired quad fish “El Tomo” – an ultra-fast and super-skatey shape that goes great in and around the mostly weak waves of Cardiff, CA. Firewire employees like Chuy Reyna have been claiming this board since the R and D stage and the brand has since been receiving great reviews from surf shops everywhere.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear