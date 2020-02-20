Tomo Surfboards’ “El Tomo”

Among a quiver of other models, Tomo Surfboards will be featuring the aeronautical-inspired quad fish “El Tomo” – an ultra-fast and super-skatey shape that goes great in and around the mostly weak waves of Cardiff, CA. Firewire employees like Chuy Reyna have been claiming this board since the R and D stage and the brand has since been receiving great reviews from surf shops everywhere.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!