Here’s the New Oakley NFL Eyewear Collection Fans Can Grab to Gear Up for Football Season





As part of the partnership, fans can now pick up eyewear from Oakley that’s designed with logos and colors of their favorite NFL team. The collection includes options for all 32 NFL teams and come in three different styles: There are two men’s eyewear options, the Holbrook and Flak 2.0 XL eyewear, and seven teams in the women’s style eyewear, the the Low Key frames.

The collection also gives fans the chance to create custom frames. By using the Oakley Custom Program, fans can build a pair of eyewear that has their NFL team’s logo and preferred colors.

Just like the visors and eyewear that NFL players will wear—including Oakley team members MVP Patrick Mahomes, Pittsburgh Steelers WR Juju Smith-Schuster, and Chargers safety Derwin James—the frames are made with the same Prizm Lens Technology used on the field.

Here’s a look at the frames you can choose from for the collection:

Holbrook:

Flak 2.0 XL:

Low Key: