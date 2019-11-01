



John Krasinski is back as Jack Ryan in Season 2 of the Amazon Prime series . This time around, Ryan has a new mission in South America—and he also has some new gear to help him get things done.

During the 10-episode second season of the series, Krasinski’s Ryan will be wearing a full black Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Chrono timepiece. Krasinski’s Ryan also wore a Hamilton watch in the first season of the show. The $1,795 Khaki Field Auto Chrono was designed to handle different types of environments, making it a versatile pick for Ryan to use when he’s out in the field.

Some features of the timepiece include 60 hours of power reserve, chronograph functions and a rubber strap. Karsinski’s Ryan isn’t the only one wearing a new watch, as Deputy Station Chief Jim Greer, played by Wendell Pierce, will be wearing a Hamilton Khaki X-Wind Auto Chrono.

Here’s a look at the two watches:

‘Jack Ryan’ Trailer: John Krasinski Takes the Action to South America for Season 2

