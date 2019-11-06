



Aston Martin is getting into the motorcycle business. The company has introduced the AMB 001 model, its first-ever motorcycle. Aston Martin teamed up with fellow English company Brough Superior to create the motorcycle, which costs nearly $120,000 and will have a run of just 100 in the collection.

The 180-horsepower turbocharged V-twin engine motorcycle is a track-only bike and was designed with a structural carbon fiber body to make it more lightweight. The model is designed with Aston Martin’s traditional racing colors, while the wheels are matte black.

The AMB 001 model is being produced in the Brough Superior factory in Toulouse, France, and will have the first deliveries for customers in the last quarter of 2020.

“This is what we believe a cutting-edge motorcycle should be and we are very proud to see the Aston Martin wings on a motorcycle for the first time,” said Aston Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman in a press release. “In addition to applying the skills we have developed for cars such as the groundbreaking Aston Martin Valkyrie we have also been able to bring our special expertise in the traditional craft techniques to this project. The finished product is a truly beautiful motorcycle; a design and engineering work of art.”

Here’s a look at the specs and details on the new motorcycle:

Price: $119,559 USD

Price: $119,559 USD

Engine: The AMB 001 has a DOHC 997cc 8-Valve 88-degree V-twin, water and oil cooled, short stroke engine measuring 94mm x 71.8mm. The model also includes a semi-dry crankcase lubrication, while the transmission includes an extractible 6 speed gearbox.

Chassis: The AMB 001 chassis has a structural carbon fiber rear sub frame and titanium interfaces.

Wheels: The wheels on the motorcycle are machined from aluminum forgings with an exclusive AMB 001 design.

Body: The motorcycle body is fully made from carbon fiber, while the seat and handlebar grips are made with Oxford Tan leather, similar to Aston Martins cars.

