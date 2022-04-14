Elevated Essentials

High-End Kitchen Essentials: Best Cookware and Small Appliances

Our Place Drinking Glasses
16
9 / 16

10. Our Place Drinking Glasses

The drinking glass, perfected. Thick glass and rounded edges give these nice heft. Use them for water, wine, iced coffee—anything at all; they’re versatile for casual and formal occasions thanks to the unique color offerings. Pick a matching set or mixed for a playful collection. Colors include Dusk (pewter), Sunrise (dusty rose), Twilight (cerulean blue), Dawn (sage green—shown), Sunset (burnt orange), and Clear, plus mixed sets in cool and warm tones. 

[$50; fromourplace.com]

