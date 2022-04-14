11. Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Blender Get It

You might balk at a blender base being 15 pounds, but it needs to be robust enough to promote stability when blasting through chunks of ice, pulverizing nuts into creamy submission, and liquefying smoothie ingredients. That base houses a 2.2-horsepower motor with 10 power settings if you want to blend at your own whim, as well as four pre-programmed modes to make frozen desserts, smoothies, hot soups, and dips (set it and forget it; the A3500 will do the rest). The additional self-clean mode is a godsend—but you can also pop the 64-oz container in the dishwasher. While you might prefer to make single-serve smoothies with a smaller blender, this is an invaluable resource for batching pesto, baby food, and even cocktails (don’t sleep on frozen pomaritas). The Simply Blending Vitamix Cookbook is pleasantly comprehensive with recipes and tips for everything from grinding whole grains to making the perfect mirepoix. It’ll show up your food processor any day of the week. The sleek touchscreen interface and dial controls are the icing on top.

[$699.95; vitamix.com]

