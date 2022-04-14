12. Great Jones Fully Baked Get It

Burgeoning or big-time bakers will relish this set. Great Jones’s non-stick, non-toxic collection includes its signature Hot Dish, a 9-by-13-inch ceramic casserole dish perfect for blondies and baked pasta; Holy Sheet, a large, smooth baking sheet made of aluminized steel with a non-stick ceramic coating; Sweetie Pie, a round ceramic pie dish with a wavy top for easy crust crimping; Breadwinner (2) loaf pans with a nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating that have a grooved corrugated bottom to help baked goods release with ease; and Patty Cake (2) round cake pans, which feature the same wavy bottom for seamless removal. The same nostalgic patterning adorns the ceramic pieces for a striking set that looks right at home on the table, whether it be holidays, special events, or a weeknight meal. Available in Broccoli (emerald green) and Blueberry (royal blue) colorways.

[$265; greatjonesgoods.com]

