13. SMEG Hand Mixer

We’re already huge fans of SMEG’s stand mixer, so nabbing the hand mixer for smaller jobs—like blending up mashed potatoes and whipping up brownies—was an easy decision. The same 50’s aesthetic applies: clean lines and rounded edges speak to mid-century modern design. The functionality is just as sublime. Dance between nine speeds that are easy to read on a digital display. The ergonomic design feels balanced with grippy rubber under the handle for greater control, a trigger release in reach of your index finger, and rubber stoppers on the butt of the mixer so it can stand vertically when not in use without toppling over (shown). We love the smooth-start feature that minimizes splashing—and that it comes with two wire whisks, optimus beaters, dough hooks, and a storage bag.

[$180; williams-sonoma.com]

