14. Global Classic 10-Piece Knife Block Set

There’s a reason this set is hard to keep in stock. Each Japanese knife is crafted using the same technique as samurai swords: Cromova 18 stainless-steel blades are ice tempered and hardened, then sharpened by a whetstone and ceramic water sharpener. They rate a 56 to 58 on the Rockwell scale. That’s plenty hard for home cooks—and easy to sharpen. These have Global’s signature dimple design on the handles that provide superior grip during prep. They’re actually hollow and filled with sand for proper weight and balance. Here’s what you get with the stainless steel block: 8-inch chef, 8 ¼-inch carving, 8 ½-inch bread, 7-inch santoku, 5-inch chef’s utility, 4-inch paring, 6-inch serrated utility and 3 ½-inch paring, and a 7-inch diamond sharpening steel. There are even a few spots left over for your favorite specialty knives, too.

[$949.55; crateandbarrel.com]

