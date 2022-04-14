15. Dyson Outsize Get It

When it comes to vacuums, more is more—especially when you’re cleaning a full house. Dyson’s Outsize packs twice the suction of other cordless vacs. It’s got up to two hours of run time on Eco mode with the two interchangeable batteries (charge on or off the machine). A dream for pet owners, the specialized anti-tangle conical brush bar picks up pet hair effortlessly—be it on hard-wood floor or carpet. Depending on the intensity of the task, you can select three different cleaning modes (Eco for light, Auto for medium, and Boost for intense messes). Dyson’s DLS™ technology automatically senses when you transition across floor types to add a punch of power only when you need it (like over a tightly knit rug). The digital motor will spin the brush bar up to 60 times a second to push its stiff nylon bristles deep into the fibers to jostle up dirt, while carbon fiber filaments attract fine dirt and dust particles. The oversized half-gallon bin means you can go longer before emptying—a win all around.

[$850; dyson.com]

