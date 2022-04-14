16. HexClad 13-Piece Set Get It

It seems like cookware’s become frustratingly singular in its use. You’ve got specific cast-iron pans you only sear steak in; massive stainless-steel pans for paella; and woks just for stir fry. But HexClad’s done the impossible: created a full set with hybrid versatility. You get 8-, 10-, and 12-inch pans with tempered glass lids; 2-, 3-, and 8-qt pots with lids; and a 12-inch wok. Because of the unique composition, they’re compatible with induction, gas, ceramic—any stovetop surface. It’s a tri-ply construction. The bottom layer is magnetic stainless steel, which lets it work with induction cooktops; the core is lightweight aluminum, an excellent conductor of heat; and the bottom has an additional layer of steel. Within the pans, you’ll notice a hexagonal design. That’s etched into the pans using HexClad’s proprietary laser-etching process. The peaks of the design are stainless steel, which lend that perfect sear and safeguard the pan against breakdown, and the valleys comprise the highest-grade Japanese ceramic non-stick coating that’s infused with diamond dust for durability. Aside from visual intrigue, the design also lends better heat distribution for more even cooking. We’ve been testing this set for months. No one piece gets neglected. The smaller pans and pots are perfect for side dishes or solo meals, while the larger work seamlessly for cooking big pieces of meat, soup, and pasta. Oh, and the wok? Brilliant for sautéing large amounts of vegetables for fajitas, serving up mussels, and deep-frying chicken. This is an incredible set if you’re seeking cookware that’s oven safe up to 500 degrees, easy to clean (read: dishwasher safe), and free of chemicals.

[$999; hexclad.com]

