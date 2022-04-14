17. Super Benriner Mandoline Get It

A chef’s knife is like your right hand in the kitchen, but a mandoline is like having an assistant. It doesn’t have any bells and whistles. It’s not flashy. But, boy, is it a prepwork workhorse. Crafted from BPA-free plastic, the Super Benriner has four interchangeable Japanese stainless-steel blades (straight edge, coarse, medium, and fine tooth) to make precision slices whether you need paper-thin apple and fennel shavings for a raw salad, narrow julienne strips for a stir fry, or chunky cuts of potato for a breakfast hash. Safety guards keep small foodstuffs in place to protect fingers, and the device hooks onto a bowl so pieces fall directly in. While it may seem intimidating at first, you’ll get the hang of adjusting the dial for the desired thickness.

[$75; surlatable.com]

