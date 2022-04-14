2. Laguiole en Aubrac Handcrafted Plated 6-Piece Steak Knife Set Get It

Located in a small French village south of France, Laguiole en Aubrac is keeping the tradition of hand-crafted cutlery alive and well. Every piece is handmade by an artisan from beginning to end (check for the LOG stamp on the heel of the blade to ensure its authenticity). This set features blackened poplar burl handles. Nature makes no mistakes, nor does it favor uniformity, so each has its own color and pattern variation—almost marbled with some more moss green and others more butterscotch. The blades are crafted from Sandvik high-performance steel, venerated for being razor sharp, tough, and resistant to corrosion. A mark of refinement on any tablescape, whether entertaining or cooking for two, these steak knives beg to be admired if not for their striking detailing (signature bee on the spring head, seven-pin Shepherd’s Cross design in the handle, and chiseled spring along the top of the handle) than for their craftmanship. They’re meticulously balanced and shaped to feel like a capable tool, not just a work of art.

[$650; laguioleenaubracshop.com]

