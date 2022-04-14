3. Material The Forever Peeler Get It

Whether peeling potatoes and root veggies for a stew or getting uniform lemon peel twists for cocktail garnishes, The Forever Peeler is your trusty sidekick. Crafted from solid stainless steel—and available in three metallic finishes: Meteorite, Golden, and Bronzed—the U-shaped design is nice and wide to fit comfortably in your hand without squeezing, reducing fatigue. The blade pivots to stay flush against round and oblong fruits and vegetables. And while super sharp (be careful), Material does you a solid by providing a replacement blade when it gets a little dull. Prep work should always be this breezy.

[$28; materialkitchen.com]

