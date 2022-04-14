3. Material The reBoard Get It

These jewel-toned cutting boards are more than meets the eye. Aesthetically, yes, they jazz up prep work with a textured surface and premium feel; but they’re also entirely upcycled. Plastic scraps from kitchenware are pulverized then mixed with renewable sugarcane. This amalgamation makes it more robust to endure chopping for years to come (the subtle veining also hides knife scores). For the sake of convenience, it’s not too heavy or unwieldy so you can slide veg straight into a sauté pan with ease; it can be thrown in a dishwasher; and a hole in the top corner lets you hang it if you’re low on storage space. The only concession you make with a lightweight plastic board is it can slide depending on your workspace. For small tasks, or keeping veg separate from raw meat and seafood, nab the mini reBoard ($25).

[$35; materialkitchen.com]

