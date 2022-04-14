4. Annie Selke Samson Rug Runner Get It

Sometimes indoor/outdoor rugs are truly only meant for the latter; they’re too rough on bare feet and don’t carry the same refinement or panache. This is the exception. Part of Annie Selke’s Bunny Williams collection, the Samson runner (also available in different dimensions) works brilliantly in apartments and homes. It’s a handmade dhurrie rug (thick, flat woven rug) that’s light, durable, and supportive underfoot. Place it between your counters and island for long hours spent baking, prepping, and cleaning, or anywhere in the home that gets heavy foot traffic. Inspired by an antique rug sample from the designer’s personal collection, the striping is timeless, unlike some patterns that may grow tiresome. While it’s substantial enough to forgo a mat, we like the added budgeproofness and plushness underfoot. Opt among navy, grey, black, and brown.

[$288; annieselke.com]

