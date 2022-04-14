5. A.C.T Essential Marble Spoon Rest Get It

Another strikingly versatile piece, this spoon rest adds elegance to an otherwise utilitarian kitchen essential. Keep it on the counter near the stovetop to keep spatulas and wooden spoons on; bring it to the dining room table as a resting place for serveware; or go rogue and use as a catchall for jewelry while cleaning. Its got ample room for something as big as a ladle, and comes in three types of marble: rajasthan emerald (green), nero marquina (black), and calacatta oro (white/gold). Just note that marble is porous and can stain easily. We like to think of it as signs of a kitchen well-used.

[$80; actessential.com]

