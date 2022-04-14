6. Menu 2-Piece Bottle Grinder Get It

Typical shakers and grinders leave a pile of salt and pepper behind. And, sure, you could just use the pre-ground stuff from your local grocery store, but elevating your cooking—and kitchen aesthetics—is as simple as upgrading your basics. This grinder set is oversized, resembling bottles for an unexpected design element. Pull apart from the middle and fill with coarse sea salt, pepper, or get creative with other spices. The internal ceramic mechanism is powerful enough to pulverize nuts, seeds, and even dried fruit. The bottles are light and the powerful mechanism ensures you’re not relentlessly turning for ¼ teaspoon of seasoning.

[$199.95; menudesignshop.com]

