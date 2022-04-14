7. Stir Crazy

Playful, retro, and blissfully versatile, this mixing bowl set can be used during prep (season veg before roasting, marinate meat, mix batter), serving (pile in entrees, side dishes, and dressings), and storage (stash leftovers in the fridge). The stackable set is made of ceramic that’s been fired three times for greater hardness and longevity. You can pop ‘em in the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. Just be careful when using metal tools, as it can scratch the surface.

[$95; greatjonesgoods.com]

