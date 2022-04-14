8. GIR Ultimate Bundle Get It

Mismatched utensils that are half-melted and scorched have no place in a refined kitchen. Level up your arsenal with the Ultimate Bundle, which includes a spatula, “flip” (think angled mini spatula), spoon, ladle, and “spoonula,” which merges the two. They’re all made from platinum-cured, pharmaceutical-grade silicone that’s BPA- and BPS-free, so you won’t have any harmful plastic leeching into your homecooked meals. The composition makes these pliable yet sturdy, and thoughtful design elements further functionality. The angle of the spatula helps you scrape up brown bits from the corners of a saucepan and flip eggs and protein with dexterity, while measurement lines in the ladle let you portion out liquids with precision. They’ll resist odors and hold up to bouts in the dishwasher to boot.

[$59.95; gir.co]

