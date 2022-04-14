9. simplehuman 55L Rectangular Step Can Get It

You don’t have to reinvent the wheel to revolutionize the trash bin: simplehuman rounded out the edges of the can to make it easier to wipe clean; by replacing an interior bucket with a liner rim to hold the garbage bag in place, it restored 25 percent more space for trash; and by re-engineering the steel pedal, it made the mechanism able to withstand 150,000 steps (more than 20 steps a day for 20 years). Good design doesn’t stop there. The brand’s patented lid shox technology mimics soft-close drawers. While the stainless steel has a natural luster, an added silver-ion coating helps resist fingerprints and germs on the exterior. And the interior trash bag compartment is genius. Slide the custom liner through the back pocket so you can pull out a fresh bag each time you take out the trash. It helps to free up clutter under the sink or in your pantry.

[$180; simplehuman.com]

