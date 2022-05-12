I’ve always been a fan of hiking but never a huge fan of hiking boots. They’re cumbersome, oversized, and kind of hot. I understand that they offer ankle support and are good for longer treks, but my go-to footwear has always been trail running shoes or, in the summertime, hiking sandals. Hiking sandals are lightweight, breathable, comfortable, and they fare especially well on creek crossings.

When I’m in the market for a new pair of hiking sandals, there are a few things I take into consideration before I get out my wallet. I want my sandals to be durable (strong webbed straps are a must). I also prefer sandals that come with adjustable straps, which allow me to get a more customized fit to my foot.

Because I plan on taking them on a variety of terrain, any pair of hiking sandals needs to have good traction: Lugged rubber outsoles (especially Vibram rubber) generally perform best. Finally, my sandals need to be comfortable enough to wear while logging hundreds of miles each year. “Comfortable” can vary based on personal preferences, but features like foam footbeds, cushioned soles, and arch support are important assets to look for.

After researching and product testing, I’ve rounded up nine pairs of hiking sandals—from brands like Teva, Chaco, and more—that are sure to keep your feet happy all summer long.

The Best Hiking Sandals of 2022

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!