1. Bedrock Cairn 3D Adventure Sandals

Blending freedom and support, the Bedrock Cairn 3D Adventure Sandals are designed to keep up with all of your activities (and they’re a favorite of one of our gear writers). Featuring an anatomically molded footbed, these sandals conform to your feet while offering plenty of arch and toe support. Other standout features include a durable Vibram outsole, premium webbing, three adjustment zones, and “sole-hugger wings” that wrap the sides of your feet for added security. Available in seven different colors, the Bedrock Cairn sandals are also assembled in the USA, and one percent of the purchase price is donated to environmental nonprofits.

[$115; bedrocksandals.com]

