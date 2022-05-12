2. Keen Newport H2 Get It

Designed for submersion, Keen’s Newport H2 is part water sandal and part hiking sandal. The sandals feature a washable polyester webbing with a quick-dry lining, an EVA midsole to soak up impact forces, and an EVA insole with built-in arch support. Other thoughtful features include a high-traction, non-marking rubber outsole for navigating slippery surfaces, a lace-lock bungee system for a secure fit, and Keen’s signature toe bumper to protect your toes from rocks, ledges, and trail debris.

[$130; keenfootwear.com]

