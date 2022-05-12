3. Merrell Breakwater Strap Get It

Merrell’s Breakwater Strap sandals are best suited for lakeside hangs, but they work well for short hikes, too. The grippy and durable Vibram Megagrip outsoles help you stay upright around the water, while the cushioned design provides enough support for traveling and trekking. On the upper, a hook-and-loop closure system allows for easy entry and adjustability, and the contoured EVA midsole supports your feet and creates a comfortable ride.

[$95; merrell.com]

