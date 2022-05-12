Gear

Hiking Sandals Guide: The 9 Best Pairs for Hitting the Trail in 2022

4. Birkenstock Tatacoa

Birkenstock has been making comfortable, durable sandals for years, and the Tatacoa is no exception. These off-road-ready sandals offer the comfort and support needed for hikes, water-based activities, and everything in between. The Tatacoa’s feature a rugged PU/TPU outsole for added traction, and on the upper, hook-and-loop closures make these sandals easy to get on and off while creating a secure fit. Like all of Birkenstock’s shoes, the Tatacoa sandals include the brand’s signature footbed that’s designed to promote foot health and deliver all-day comfort. 

