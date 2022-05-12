5. Chaco Z/1 Classic Get It

A popular hiking sandal since 1989, Chaco’s Classic series offers a simple, timeless design. The Z/1 Classic comes with an adjustable strap to tailor the sandal to your foot, and a podiatrist-certified polyurethane footbed offers great comfort and support. On the bottom, ChacoGrip rubber outsoles create dependable grip. The best part of the sandals might be the variety: They’re available in over twenty different colorways and wide sizes, too.

[$100; chacos.com]

