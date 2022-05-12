6. Teva Hurricane XLT2 Get It

Designed for day hikes, Teva’s Hurricane XLT2 is an upgraded version of one of the brand’s most popular sandals. The XLT2 features soft heel strap padding for a comfy fit, and the sole is topped with an EVA footbed for a soft feel and includes a nylon shank for added support. The upper utilizes quick-dry webbing made from recycled plastic, and injection-molded strap ends make adjusting the fit a cinch. Not only are these sandals made from vegan-friendly synthetic and plant-based materials, but they’re also fully recyclable, too.

[$75; teva.com]

