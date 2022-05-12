7. Xero Z-Trail EV Get It

Xero’s Z-Trail EV Sandals are designed to deliver the protection you’d expect in a good pair of sport sandals, but with 70 percent less bulk (one sandal weighs just 5.4 oz). These sandals have a soft, tubular nylon webbing that’s made from recycled bottles, and they float, so they’re ideal for aquatic adventures. Standout features include three-layer FeelLite soles that are lightweight and comfortable, a zero-drop design that encourages good posture, and a multi-point adjustment system for a tailored fit. Designed for travel, these sandals are flexible enough to be rolled up and stuffed into a backpack or back pocket.

[$80; xeroshoes.com]

