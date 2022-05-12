8. Freewaters Treeline Sport Sandals Get It

Freewaters partnered up with Therm-a-Rest to deliver an ultra-comfortable adventure sandal. The soft-ridged footbed (similar to what you’d find on a Therm-a-Rest sleeping pad) provides comfort and cushioning while channels promote airflow and water drainage to ensure your feet can breathe. Additionally, the Treeline sandals feature Happy Arch support, durable, quick-drying straps, and Vibram Ecostep rubber outsoles for maximum grip, so they can easily transition from the creek to the trail. Better yet, they’re vegan and machine washable, and each pair sold supports Freewaters’ clean drinking water projects.

[$70; rei.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!