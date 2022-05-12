9. Hoka Hopara Get It

Hoka’s Hopara sandals were designed for dependable grip in any terrain, wet or dry. The Hoparas feature a beefy and protective synthetic upper with drainage channels to shed water, and a neoprene collar provides flexibility and a comfortable fit. Other standout features include an adjustable quick-lace system, a rubberized EVA midsole to absorb impact forces, a rubberized toe cap for protection against debris, and 4mm lugs for traction on rough trails and wet surfaces.

[$130; hoka.com]

