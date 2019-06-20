Hiking Is a Breeze in Vasque’s New Lightweight Boot





Hiking in the summer is a delicate balance of wanting performance and safety, and doing anything possible to cut down on heat and keep things cool.

This spring, Vasque released the Breeze LT GTX boot ($169.99), the new lightweight addition to their iconic Breeze line. Fast, minimal and waterproof, the Breeze LT GTX is the ideal summer hiker. Here’s what we thought of Vasque’s newest boot.

Supple and soft, the Breeze LT GTX required no break-in period at all. Like anything new, there was a slight stiffness to the boots as I laced them up for the first time, but any thoughts of discomfort or the dreaded break-in period quickly dissipated as I took my first steps – within my first quarter mile, I hardly remembered that I was wearing a new pair of boots. (The only giveaway was the telltale cleanliness of a boot that has not seen a full season on the trail.)

Hiking in the Sequioas after a late-season snowfall, the ground was spongy – almost thoroughly dry, but with wetter patches that required traction as well as nimble feet. The Breeze handled the varied terrain and conditions with ease, and also kept my feet cool as things heated up.

Featuring a waterproof GORE-TEX membrane as well as Vibram Ground Control LiteBase with Megagrip Compound outsole (exclusive) the Breeze LT GTX sits right at the apex of comfort and durability. The outsole is a full 25% lighter than other Vibram options, cutting down on fatigue and extending trail time. The GORE-TEX membrane keeps outside moisture at bay, while simultaneously allowing moisture inside (i.e. sweat) to evaporate.

After hiking to my heart’s content – taking on fallen logs, dusty trails and bog-like patches – I am confident that the Vasque Breeze LT GTX will be my go-to summer hiking boot this season and beyond.

