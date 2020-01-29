Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Still looking for that perfect Valentine’s Day gift? Dude, it doesn’t need to be so hard. Keep it simple. Don’t waste your money on something she’ll never use or wear. Stick with candy and flowers—and give her this amazing Whisper Organics

Premium Turkish Cotton unisex bathrobe. Who wouldn’t love that? Soft, cozy, and sustainable, it’s the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

Through February 2, use the code YAY during Macy’s Super Weekend Sale and you’ll get 20 percent off thousands of items sitewide. And that includes this 100 percent pure, organic Turkish cotton bathrobe. Normally it costs $268. But during the Super Weekend Sale, it can be yours—er, hers—for just $214. That’s a savings of $54.

The Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift

This robe is drop-dead gorgeous. And it’s the softest, plushest organic cotton you can find. This is 100 percent GOTS-certified ((Global Organic Textile Standard) organic Turkish cotton. That means you’re assured it’s chemical-free, and sustainably resourced and produced.

But it gets even better. This unisex robe is extremely popular with the ladies—that’s why the Small and Medium sizes cost $214 (on sale). But if you get Large or X-Large, you can get a matching organic cotton robe for yourself for—get this—an astounding $107! It’s true. See, men’s sizes of this exact robe are already marked down half off. Add in the code YAY, and you can take an extra 20 percent off that sale price of $134.

All told, you’re looking at a savings of over 60 percent! How can you beat that? For His & Hers Valentine’s Day robes made of organic cotton? You really can’t.

Elegant and comfortable, these robes offer a wonderful opportunity to relax and be pampered. Pick up one for each of you, and you’re sure to be appreciated this Valentine’s Day.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!