Hit The Road With This Oniva Portable Charcoal Grill in Tow For On The Go Nourishment

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now that we are getting closer and closer to camping season, it is time to get prepared for those trips. Get yourself ready with all the gear you need to make those trips more fun than ever. And one of those items you should add to your life is the Oniva Portable Charcoal Grill & Cooler Tote from Bespoke Post.

We’ve tried many an item in our day from Bespoke Post and we can say that the quality is always high over there. Whether you need new clothes or amazing items like the Oniva Portable Charcoal Grill & Cooler Tote to make your life outdoors more enjoyable, Bespoke Post is the place for you.

When it comes to conveniently being ready for mealtime when you’re camping, the Oniva Portable Charcoal Grill & Cooler Tote is quite the item. Being able to bring out a small grill that you can fill up with charcoal for a quick meal is quite the benefit. For something so small, it’s quite durable for your trips to the woods.

Another big benefit of this item is that you can also store some drinks in ice within it. Because on the other side of the grill you get a tote that is highly insulated, allowing you to keep up to 6 drinks cool for the hot meal you got planned. It’s a nice two-for-one situation of high-end items you’ll love to have when you go out camping.

Having the Oniva Portable Charcoal Grill & Cooler Tote in your life when a camping trip is coming up will be a big boost for you. Being able to use these incredibly well-made items to cook your meals and enjoy some drinks in such a convenient package is hard to beat. Grab one now while you can.

Get It: Pick up the Oniva Portable Charcoal Grill & Cooler Tote ($50) at Bespoke Post

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

12 Best Professional Chef Knives Used by Real Chefs (Ramsay, Bourdain, Fieri)

The Best Protein Shakes & Pre-Made Protein Drinks

The 15 Best Wireless Headphones for Working Out

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!