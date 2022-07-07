Hit The Road With This Sidnaw Company Duffel Bag in Tow

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For any guy that travels a lot, the importance of a good piece of luggage can’t be overstated. Something that is spacious and durable so you can get everything you need packed in there without worrying about it breaking down on you. Which is why any traveling man should have the Sidnaw Company Portage Duffel Bag in their life.

Huckberry is one of our favorite brands and the Sidnaw Company Portage Duffel Bag is another example of why that is. For any guy living a life on the go, this is a perfect piece of luggage to have. With that high level of Huckberry craft, you will have this bad boy in your life for a long time.

Made from waxed canvas, the Sidnaw Company Portage Duffel Bag is very strong. That waxed aspect helps make it so strong and keeps it that strong for a long time. That, in addition to 1000D Cordura Liner and the storm flap helps make this weather-proof so the contents of said bag are safe at all times.

Space is not an issue either, as there is plenty of space in this bag. It’s a really hefty bag and it has plenty of pockets in there to let you organize all your gear. That way you can get to what you need with ease. All in this strong, durable, and weather-proof bag that looks pretty damn good on your arm.

Looking to make your travels much more convenient? Then pick up the Sidnaw Company Portage Duffel Bag from Huckberry right now. You can take a quick trip with this and this alone thanks to the space found in there. Pick one up now while you can.

Get It: Pick up the Sidnaw Company Portage Duffel Bag ($599) at Huckberry

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers