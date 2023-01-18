Hit The Trails In These Salewa Raven 3 GTX Hiking Boots

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the best ways to stay active and fit is to go on hikes. It’s a lot more difficult on the body to go out into the glory of mother nature than you think. Hiking isn’t just the equivalent of taking a stroll around the neighborhood but in the woods. You need good gear like these Salewa Raven 3 GTX Hiking Boots to keep yourself well-equipped for the physical toll it can take.

With the Salewa Raven 3 GTX Hiking Boots in your life, a hike may not be like a walk in the park but it won’t be a painful experience. It’s got the soles to help keep your feet safe from any kind of terrain and does so all day long. The traction of these is very strong so you don’t have to worry about slipping. And it is made with fiberglass and carbon for a stiffer yet still incredibly flexible pair of footwear.

Another big benefit of the Salewa Raven 3 GTX Hiking Boots is that they are breathable and waterproof. That is thanks to the Gore-Tex Performance Control they are made with. And they are also made with a strong suede upper, adding a good deal of abrasion resistance to the proceedings.

It should come as no surprise that you can find a pair of fantastic outdoor gear like this over at Backcountry. It’s one of the best sites on the web for your physically demanding outdoor lifestyle. Items like these can be found there and trusted all the time. It’s even better when you see how fair the prices are.

So if you are looking to make some upgrades to your hiking routine, then you need to pick up these Salewa Raven 3 GTX Hiking Boots from Backcountry right now. They are super comfortable and supportive and protective in all the ways you need on the trails. You won’t regret picking them up one bit.

Get It: Pick up the Salewa Raven 3 GTX Hiking Boots ($221; was $340) at Backcountry

