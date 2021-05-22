Meet Hobie Mirage Lynx, the Pedal Kayak of Your Dreams

Start your summer on the water off right with the new Mirage Lynx kayak from Hobie. This feature-packed, pedal-powered boat is lightweight, tough, and versatile, plus features an elevated seat you can remove for lounging on the beach or bank.

Based off the popular inflatable Hobie i11s kayaks, the new Lynx weighs only 45 pounds and uses the brand’s patented MirageDrive 180 for propulsion. The pedal drive allows you to maneuver forward and backward—without having to use your upper body—offering an efficient, leg-powered way to get around on the water without straining your back or arms. And with the added Kick-Up Fin tech, you can pedal through shallow water and over underwater obstacles without worrying about the pedal fins breaking or binding.

“We built the Lynx to give kayakers everything they could dream of and more,” says Mike Suzuki, CEO of Hobie. “With all of the tenacity of a hard-sided kayak, and the benefits of the unique, lightweight design, the Lynx is as enjoyable as it is versatile; whether it’s taking you fishing, kayaking, sailing, traveling, or relaxing, the Lynx is a jack of all trades.”

In a testament to the Lynx truly being a do-it-all kayak, it has a bunch of mounts and tracks, along with ample cargo room. Customize and outfit the rig to meet your needs and pursuits. Those interested in just cruising around and enjoying the nearest body of water can easily install a bimini shade for shelter from the sun, or pick up the sail kit to harness wind to go faster and travel more efficiently. The lightweight, removable seat is elevated to give greater visibility and a more stable ride, with added mesh suspension to keep you cool.

Anglers will also love how nimble and stable the Lynx. It also features plenty of places to mount accessories to outfit the kayak with all you need to bring in a prized catch. There’s an H-bar and slip-resistant pad for more secure fishing while standing, an H-Rail integrated track system, and it comes ready to install fish-finding electronics and a Power-Pole anchor system to keep you stationary while you cast.

The 11-foot Mirage Lynx kayak also has a removable rudder system, seat-mounted cup holder, bow storage with bungee cords, a two-piece kayak paddle, and is stackable to boot.

[$2,699; hobie.com]

